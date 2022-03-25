"God Has Left The Building" from Christian Faith Publishing author David M Revell is a helpful resource for private or group discussion of often-overlooked sections of scripture.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Has Left The Building": an engaging discussion that will inspire and encourage students of the Bible. "God Has Left The Building" is the creation of published author David Revell, who had set his sights on a career in physics with NASA, but a life-changing experience with the risen Christ in his first year of college moved him towards the ministry. In his early pulpit ministry, he also discovered the joy of the classroom and served in public and private Christian schools teaching math, science, and the Bible. Doors opened for him in ministry as a pastor, teacher, Christian school principal, Bible camp teacher, and then a professor at a Christian university. He has ministered in medical and preaching missions in Russia and missions in South Africa, Nicaragua, and the Caribbean Island nations.
Revell shares, "Back in what the country preacher called the clean pages of the Bible (where there are few notes in the margin) are historical narratives and accounts that bear the unmistakable marks of inspiration. These are messages you might have missed in Sunday school but are every bit as instructive and inspiring as John 3:16. They speak of the very same Heavenly Father and his eternal plan of grace and love. The apostle Paul reminds us that "all these things happened unto them for examples: and they are written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the world are come" (1 Cor 10:11)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David M Revell's new book draws from the author's lifetime of teaching the Bible to new and established believers.
Revell offers a thoughtful discussion with open arms in hopes of encouraging others to take time to reflect on God's word.
