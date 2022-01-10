MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Make a Difference": a potent story of the importance of equal treatment and accessibility for all. "Make a Difference" is the creation of published author David Nix.
Nix shares, "Ellie is so upset and hurt when she is turned away from the big white hospital because she is a black-and-tan dachshund. Ellie thinks about it and says, 'I cannot give up and let this problem continue.' So she goes to her sister, Maggie, and her community for help. They come up with the greatest plan that leads Ellie to make a difference. Ellie has changed the dog community forever. If Ellie can make a difference, then we all can make a difference.
"Inspired by the greatest black-and-tan dachshund ever, Ellie Mae Nix!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Nix's new book shares an important social issue in a manner that young readers will be able to understand.
Nix shares a compelling story for the enjoyment and education of young readers beginning to learn about social constructs.
Consumers can purchase "Make a Difference" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
