"The Taste of Sand: Rehydrating the Dried-Out Soul": an encouraging and open exploration of the spiritual burnout that can occur within the ministry. "The Taste of Sand: Rehydrating the Dried-Out Soul" is the creation of published author David R. Lee, a retired minister of Jesus Christ who has served in thirteen churches in youth and senior pastoral positions over forty years.
Lee shares, "Some say it never should happen, but it does. Any Christian, church leader, or Christian organization head can, from no apparent cause, suddenly find their soul in a desert place. It is confusing, frustrating, causes doubts, and feels like being saved and lost simultaneously. What generates this standstill in faith? How can motivation disappear in serving Christ? This book examines reasons for the desert dilemma, takes one through the strides to understanding the condition, and points to the changes that can lift one up to a renewed normal commitment to the Lord. Pastors and ministry leaders are on the menu first, but the final course is help for all believers. Go inside and see."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David R. Lee's new book promotes open acknowledgment of the spiritual needs of spiritual leaders.
Lee shares in hopes of helping other spiritual leaders find a path forward when faced with a conflict of faith.
