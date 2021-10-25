MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus And...": an engaging and inspiring arrangement of short stories. "Jesus And..." is the creation of published author David Rea, who was born and raised in Michigan and has spent over thirty years as an educator.
Rea shares, "Jesus And… is a collection of short episodes of Jesus's interaction with disciples, the public, and the sick. The Bible quotations are from NKJV with brief observations throughout. Jesus's earthly ministry is worthy of study. It is my prayer that these notes will inspire you to 'study and show yourself approved.'
God bless you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Rea's new book is an inspiring collection of personal experiences with the Son of God.
Rea shares in hopes of inspiring others with this arrangement of brief and enjoyable explorations of scripture.
Consumers can purchase "Jesus And..." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jesus And...," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing