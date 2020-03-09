CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion dress authority, announced today the details behind their Color Center, a best in market proprietary color technology process including color spectrophotometric analysis and color quality control, which assures exact matches in dress colors no matter where or when they are purchased.
Knowing bridal parties can have up to twenty or more bridesmaids, likely living all over the world, bridesmaids' orders are more likely to be made in different stores or online than they are together. Because of this, the bridal leader has implemented a rigorous process for developing and producing dyed fabrics which includes global color centers, highly trained color experts, and evaluations using visual and spectrophotometric analysis. With these proprietary tools, fabrics are tested under multiple light sources and various ambient conditions simulating a multitude of wedding locales. The output of this process is complete accuracy in color matching, ensuring that every dress looks the same: in the fitting room, on the dance floor, and in every photograph taken.
David's currently has an industry-leading 60 plus bridesmaids' colors that are all unique and developed exclusively for the brand. Together with Color Solutions International, the leading provider of color standards and communication tools, the color team at David's works tirelessly to create custom color standards and dye formulas to ensure color integrity is maintained through its lifespan. With the vast amount of fabrics David's Bridal offers, laborious testing needs to be done to make sure they all match. Working closely with fabric and trim suppliers all over the world to confirm all colors translate perfectly onto their specific substrates, David's examines and tests every swatch.
"David's is in a unique position being both a leader in the bridal arena, and a large-scale retailer with over 300 stores and a vast online presence. Color is a driving force behind many wedding related decisions, whether a bride wants the same shade across bridesmaids or a multi-colored palette, we know we need to be a pioneer in the color space," says Paula Arruda, Director of Production and Quality for David's Bridal. "There is only one other organization that uses this much rigor in controlling apparel color, and it is the U.S. Military for their dress blues. However, they only apply that rigor to one color in one light source, while we do over 60 colors in three light sources across 20 plus fabrics. It's an extraordinary and fulfilling process to see the smile on a bride's face when we can provide her the perfect look for her special day."
What separates David's from other mass retailers is all of their colors permeate across a vast number of products and collections. Between dresses, robes, favors, flower girl dresses, and much more, their colors match precisely across all categories.
"Because thousands of brides have completed our Wedding Vision Board, we know color is everything when it comes to her big day. We want to make sure that once she picks her color, it's perfectly consistent across the board, from her bridesmaids to her invitations, allowing her to focus on the magical moments and giving her one less thing to worry about," says Kelly Cook, David's Bridal's Chief Marketing Officer. "Color is so closely tied to emotion. Whether it's girl's night out or a bachelorette party, we know color is a great way to express your inner fun. I am blown away by the rigorous work our team endures to deliver her magic. With so few color experts in the world, it is an incredibly specialized and niche profession and we're honored to serve our customer in this capacity with Paula and her Color Center team."
The color innovation news is the latest coming from the bridal industry leader who has announced many developments they have made to put the modern women and bride at the center of everything they do. From their retail expansion strategy, to their new-to-market planning tools, policy changes around price parity, as well as "Zoey" their full-service messaging concierge, David's Bridal wants to let their customers know that they are there for them every step of the way.
About David's Bridal
With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit https://www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.
