MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Divine Appointments": a fascinating look back on the author's life through unique spiritual callings. "Divine Appointments" is the creation of published author David Scott.
Scott shares, "At the age of seventy-six with my health failing, I wrote this autobiography to help others learn from my past experiences. It is my testimony about God's grace, mercy, faithfulness, patience, love, salvation, healing, deliverance, and particularly His sovereignty. Because of God's sovereignty, my life has been a series of divine appointments. Looking back, I can now see how God was watching over my life, even before I experienced His saving grace.
"I made several serious mistakes in my walk with God, which I hope will help the reader learn from my errors. You will find my experiences with God to be encouraging, informative, enlightening, inspiring, and protective regarding the many spiritual landmines the kingdom of darkness lays to harm us.
"God has worked in my life in such a way that He has combined what I did as a private detective before my conversion to Jesus Christ with the ministry He called me to after His saving grace delivered me from occult deception. The things I learned from each divine appointment will help the reader not only grow in your personal relationship with God but also to understand political and economic forces that are trying to enslave the world under the Antichrist."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Scott's new book is a passionate plea for others to seek and nurture a strong relationship with God.
Scott writes in hopes of educating others from a wealth of knowledge gleaned from a life of devoted pursuit of God's grace. Scott draws from life experiences including learning about three judgements of God while doing missionary work in New Zealand. Scott states these included a double tsunami to judge Samoa, 7,500 earthquakes and aftershocks to judge Christchurch, and the Boxing Day tsunami to judge Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Chennai, India. Scott tells of how in each case God spoke to at least one Christian leader before these judgments occurred.
