MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For the Good of All": a gripping Christian fiction that does not disappoint. "For the Good of All" is the creation of published author David Sielschott, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Ohio Northern University in 1979.
Sielschott shares, "Jay Sampson is the best young detective in the Armor, Ohio Police Department. As a small-town detective, he is called upon to investigate all kinds of crime, from robbery to cyber theft from a local bank's computer system. Jay loved his job, his wife, Tiffany, and his four-year-old daughter, Olivia, yet his life was missing something. Was it because of his difficult childhood where his father had abandoned him and his mother had invited man after man into the house? Was it a spiritual vacuum that was left empty as he grew up wondering who he was? Jay's life takes a radical turn when his childhood mentor, John Alexander, is accused of molesting a child and mysterious FBI agents come to Armor to take charge of the case. Jay remembered John as a kind man who had encouraged him and emphasized that he was important to God and to him. It was primarily because of John's influence that Jay had become a success. Although the evidence seemed airtight, something was not right. Jay's detective instincts lead him into his own investigation of the case where he encounters Christ and receives a call to a dangerous mission that could lead him to martyrdom or the revelation of dangerous truth. Jay's adventure challenges the reader to answer the question "What is right and what is wrong when striving for the good of all?""
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Sielschott's new book will grab readers' attention from the start as they race to see if Jay Sampson will survive a wild turn of events.
With affable characters and a mysterious plot, Sielschott's flagship novel is an action-packed whodunit with a twist of faith.
