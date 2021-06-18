MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Messages From God's Humble Servant: Book 3": a rich and insightful collection of chosen Bible verses explained in a readily understood manner. The author also incorporated satisfying illustrations in each verse that makes the publication more spiritually uplifting. "Messages From God's Humble Servant: Book 3" is the creation of published author David W. Crump, a loyal servant of God who had a flourishing career in heavy manufacturing for three decades. He shifted career gears in 2003 and spent fourteen years of his life as a service worker in a hospital before he decided to become a published author.
Crump shares, "As the title states, this is the third book in the Messages series from Christian author David W. Crump. In book 3, the same theme is carried over from books 1 and 2.
"In this book, David again serves as God's messenger, bringing you thoughts based on biblical scripture to help you find or renew your faith. He writes in easy-to-understand plain language using common symbols and everyday events to bring you God's messages clearly.
"One example is the message entitled 'If You Could Measure the Bible,' where it says, 'Think of the Bible as a treadmill, no matter how many steps you take, you never reach the end. In other words, the more your eyes are opened by the Scriptures, the more you yearn to see.'
"Another example is the message titled 'I Rejoice in His Choice,' which says, 'By choosing me to be one of His Holy Messengers, God has given me an opportunity to use the gift that I freely received. He blessed me with the skillful use of words. With this gift, I glorify Him. I rejoice in His choice.'
"In Messages from God's Humble Servant, David has written compelling messages. The seeds of which are sent to him from our Father in Heaven to help those who are searching for the road that leads back to God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David W. Crump's new book is a beautifully crafted text that serves as a connection between readers and the Heavenly Father. The author aims that through this opus, his readers, Christian or not, will fall in love with God and His word.
View a synopsis of "Messages From God's Humble Servant: Book 3" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Messages From God's Humble Servant: Book 3" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Messages From God's Humble Servant: Book 3," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing