MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Azul and Gordy Tell The Gospel": an exquisite storybook for children filled with moral lessons that allow them to live God's principles every day of their lives. "Azul and Gordy Tell The Gospel" is the creation of published author David W. Kennedy, a writer who currently lives in North Carolina and a grateful man for having his family and friends as his inspiration.
Kennedy writes, "Azul and Gordy had settled into their new home at the lagoon. Life was good until a series of unfortunate circumstances happened to Azul. One day Azul and Gordy made a new friend, Shelia the Swan. Shelia guided Azul and Gordy to a means to solve their problem, and with love and forgiveness, lives have changed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David W. Kennedy's new book is an illustration of how Jesus Christ can change someone to become a better person. This tale is also similar to the story where Jesus Christ approached Matthew, the tax collector, to encourage him to abandon his sinful deeds and follow him to have his sins forgiven.
Through this book, the author provides an illuminating torch to the readers for them to be guided and see the path that Christ took toward the gentle and loving hands of God the Father.
View a synopsis of "Azul and Gordy Tell The Gospel" on YouTube.
