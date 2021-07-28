MEADVILLE, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maser": a gripping whodunit thriller. "Maser" is the creation of published author David Woodcox, a loving husband who currently works in the medical device industry. He formerly taught at the University of Tennessee and two community colleges. A teenage interest in amateur radio and Morse code helped to improve his spelling and, in turn, led to a dream of becoming a writer.
Woodcox shares, "Karrie Cooper finds herself alone when her uncle and only living relative, a prominent US senator, dies under mysterious circumstances while campaigning for the office of president of the United States. After the funeral and putting her uncle's affairs in order, Karrie decides to resume her education in crime scene investigation and starts by returning to her undergraduate university to get advice from one of her favorite professors. However, when she meets with him to discuss graduate schools, she discovers that he has been retained by the FBI to help them investigate her uncle's death, and Karrie convinces him to let her help with his investigation. Together they open the door to a world of conspiracies, vendettas, and danger that puts everyone involved at risk. During the investigation, Karrie will form friendships that will last a lifetime, and after the arrest of the person responsible for her uncle's death, she decides to resume her plans to attend graduate school. Years later, after the death of her friend and mentor, Professor Woods, Karrie learns that he had continued to look for answers to unresolved questions and has left all his notes and journals to her in his will. Karrie decides to try and pick up where he left off, a decision that will endanger her life and that of her husband and son."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Woodcox's new book is a thrilling ride from start to finish.
Woodcox's debut novel is an unexpected thrill-ride of smoke and mirrors as the protagonist fights to discover who murdered a beloved and prominent member of society.
View a synopsis of "Maser" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Maser" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Maser," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
