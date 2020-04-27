CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the launch of their Virtual Stylist and Virtual Appointment experience to assist customers where and when they want.
In the wake of temporary store closures due to Covid-19, the team at David's Bridal has made their devoted team of expert stylists available to support customers with any wedding-related inquiry they may have. With this launch, over 300 stylists from across the country will be accessible to customers to guide, inspire, personalize, and help bring their wedding vision to life. In an effort to create memorable experiences for each and every bride and bridal party, this group of stylists will be by their side through their entire shopping journey, from engagement to bachelorette party to wedding day and beyond. With the launch of the virtual stylist and appointment experience, David's is pleased to provide customers with options on how they would like to engage with experts depending on their specific needs:
- Text with a Virtual Stylist: Text with one of David's Bridal's expert stylists when and where it suits you to get advice on at home measuring, finding a dress that's ready to ship now, figuring out what undergarments work best with each gown, and more.
- Book a Virtual Appointment: Book a scheduled timeslot over morning coffee, during your lunch break or while the kids nap to meet one-on-one with an expert stylist. With customers filling out a fun and easy style quiz prior to their appointment, the David's Bridal stylist has information that allows for a personalized and customized shopping experience. From favorited styles and design preferences, to accessories that complement her head to toe look, as well as shipping preferences and event timelines, the virtual stylist has everything she needs to make her customer's moments magical.
- Book an In-Store Appointment: With stores beginning to open every week starting today, customers can now book an appointment for an upcoming date at any of the David's Bridal 300+ store locations.
"It is truly remarkable to work alongside these Virtual Stylists. They love serving their brides in all the ways which matter most to her. After we tested this program, we received some of the highest Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in recent history. To quote one bride's experience, 'It was so cool how she showed me how to measure myself and also provided me with input on wedding colors for my bridesmaids!' What an honor it is to virtually serve her and bring her joy and comfort during these unprecedented times. We know this is an incredibly emotional purchase, and we're thrilled to continue delivering magical moments – even the virtual ones!" said Kelly Cook, David's Bridal's Chief Marketing Officer.
Although the virtual stylist and appointment program was designed to support brides amid store closures and stay at home orders due to Covid-19, the stylists at David's Bridal look forward to having both virtual and store appointment options available for their customers as a permanent solution go forward. Customers are able to schedule virtual appointments seven days a week, all they need to do is text "Virtual Stylist" to 38201. Additionally, David's Bridal will be opening select stores starting this week and every week thereafter, with the entire fleet open for appointments starting June 1, 2020.
About David's Bridal
With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit https://www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.
Media Contact:
David's Bridal
mediarequests@dbi.com