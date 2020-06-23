CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the introduction of video into their Virtual Appointment Experience. With this launch, hundreds of stylists will be available to assist, guide, celebrate, and inspire brides and bridal parties from around the world on the video communications platform, Zoom.
David's is constantly seeking feedback from their brides, and a video feature is exactly what they wanted. It was an obvious add-on to the already successful Virtual Appointment Experience the brand launched last month. David's has always been able to provide the entire wedding party with their dresses because of their 300 stores across the country, and now, with Virtual Video Appointments, her mom, her grandma, and her entire bridal party can experience it with her at the same time no matter where they are located in the world. She can simply schedule the appointment with an expert stylist directly from the website and a follow a few easy steps. David's stylists can show dresses, color swatches, provide styling advice on veils, and much more. David's even offers specialized video appointments if she just wants to review accessories for her big day.
"Our stores have always been a place for friends and family to gather and celebrate some of the most exciting moments life has to offer," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing and IT Officer at David's Bridal. "With the launch of virtual video, brides are able to see mom and grandma's smiling faces, review bridesmaids color options with her best gals, and share the dress of her dreams, even from hundreds of miles away. One of our stylists shared she saw a bride, her mom and her bridesmaids do a champagne toast together when the bride found THE ONE. The bridesmaids were in six different states but celebrating together, on video, with the bride. So amazing."
Here's what customers can expect with Virtual Video Appointments:
- Book your Virtual Appointment: After you book an appointment online, a Zoom link will be sent via email for your video styling session.
- Complete your Style Profile & Vision Board: Tell us about yourself! To personalize your appointment, share a bit more information by filling out your style profile and vision board. Both tools, found only at David's, outline questions that will help determine your wedding day vibe and give your stylist an idea of gowns she personally recommends based on your style and budget.
- Make it a Party: Share the Zoom link with your mom, maids, or grandma if you would like them to join. Don't forget to bring the champagne!
- Start your Virtual Appointment: Click the Zoom link to join your stylist at the scheduled time. If you're inviting friends or family, they can do the same!
- Pick Your Favorites: Your stylist will guide you through the process, sharing personalized dress recommendations and answer any questions on fit, fabric, styles, or size or anything you should need to complete your head-to-toe look.
- Find the One: Congratulations! We'll order your gown and email the personalized details about the looks you loved.
"Our customers are our number one priority and we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new and elevated Virtual Video Appointments," said Jim Marcum, David's Bridal Chief Executive Officer. "With this program we are able to provide our customers with yet another outlet to connect with our expert stylists, and shop David's from the comfort and convenience of their own homes. Now that the majority of our stores are re-opened, we look forward to being able to offer both virtual and store appointment options as a permanent solution go forward, giving our customers the options to find her dream dress in the way that best suits her."
"We're happy to see that our platform is helping join people together for once in a lifetime celebrations," said Janine Pelosi, Chief Marketing Officer of Zoom. "Being able to connect David's Bridal with their brides virtually and assist in something as monumental as shopping for a wedding gown with family and friends is really special."
David's Bridal has received a universally positive response upon launch. In the first few days alone, hundreds of Virtual Video Appointments have been booked by customers across the country. Feedback from both customers and stylists has been glowing, with customers calling out how nice the ease, convenience, flexibility and customized experience is. With most retail locations back open, David's Bridal looks forward to serving their brides in whatever way they most prefer, either virtually or in-person, and is thrilled to introduce these innovational capabilities they've launched with their brides in mind.
About David's Bridal
With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.
