MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Autobiography of a Maverick Christian": an engaging memoir. "The Autobiography of a Maverick Christian" is the creation of published author, Davion Maurice Woodman, Sr., a devoted Christian who is thankful to Jesus for many blessings despite any trials experienced.
Woodman shares, "When I was a young baby boomer growing up in Los Angeles and Inglewood, California, I felt 'the maverick' in me. My favorite TV shows were the westerns of the 1950s and 1960s. I always admired the cowboys and gunslingers for their strong character and courage. Like them, I also was unconventional and independent and did not think or behave in the same way as my peers or others. Occasionally, I was rebellious and did not take orders readily.
As I grew and became a man, I always felt confident in myself as a leader, and I rarely regarded others, especially my peers, as being my even change or equivalent. However, to become a real man, I needed leadership where I was weakest. So I often sought from adult men righteousness, truthfulness, boldness, faithfulness, loyalty, and authenticity. I needed a man with good strong character who told the truth and spoke to me in a language that I understood, not to discourage me or criticize me unfairly but to elicit from me my best traits. Honestly, I needed another maverick Christian to lead me away from destruction and into life.
Perhaps you feel the maverick in you. Whether life is currently good, bad, or ugly, I invite you to experience my Christian journey of aligning with the ultimate high priest for all mavericks. Pray to God right now and ask Jesus to be your Savior! He is able to inspire the wildest of us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Davion Maurice Woodman, Sr.'s new book is a carefully researched memoir of the author beginning with ancestral details.
Woodman writes of a life lived in unconventional faith with personal stories and details presented to honor those that went before.
View a synopsis of "The Autobiography of a Maverick Christian" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Autobiography of a Maverick Christian" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Autobiography of a Maverick Christian," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
