MEADVILLE, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Now Is the Time: Returning to Your First Love": a compelling discussion of God's love. "Now Is the Time: Returning to Your First Love" is the creation of published author Davis Holt Jr., who was born in Georgia but raised in Auburndale, Florida. He has twenty-seven siblings and is now fulfilling a God-given mission as an evangelist and CEO/founder of Holt Ministries in Southern California.
Holt Jr. shares, "Now Is the Time—Returning to Your First Love is a beautiful love story between the Creator and creation. Creation chose creation, breaking the Creator's heart causing separation, loss, and death.
"But the Creator fights for the love of His life, setting off a chain of events to occur until the Creator and creation are reunited in the place where it all began.
"Through the use of story, experience, knowledge, and scripture, we can follow the author as he demonstrates how much love the Creator has for His creation through the giving of Himself, His Son, and the Holy Spirit for restoration of creation.
"God is love, love is God, and giving of one's self makes love beautiful for the world to experience and see!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Davis Holt Jr.'s new book is an engaging discussion of what Christians can do to rejuvenate a sense of faith.
The author presents a thought-provoking discussion of what needs to change within modern society based on his faith and religious study.
View a synopsis of "Now Is the Time: Returning to Your First Love" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Now Is the Time: Returning to Your First Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Now Is the Time: Returning to Your First Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
