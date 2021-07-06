PITTSBURGH, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Davison Inventions has brought forth a new addition to the best-selling Baggy Opener product line—The Baggy Opener Pro. Previously featured as the lead item of the Today Show's Holiday Helpers product lineup, the Baggy Opener sold out on Walmart.com shortly after its segment aired, also going on to become an Amazon best-selling product. Now, the Pro version of the Opener offers customers the ability to load even larger baggies with additional support and security to prevent any messes or spills.
The Baggy Opener has exceptionally high favorability among its verified purchasers, with an average 4.5/5 star rating from Amazon users across nearly 5,000 reviews. Even so, both the original inventor and Davison saw the importance of implementing customer feedback about the product, which led to the creation of a Pro version that provides even greater assistance.
While the standard version of the product features a flat base stand and adjustable arms for various baggie sizes, the Pro edition goes even further. The base now includes a suction cup that can lock into the surface below it, which will help the entire product stay upright when loading leftovers or other food/items into the baggie for later. The extended adjustable arms also now cater to gallon-sized baggies, which should make cleaning up after family meals of all sizes considerably easier.
To use the Baggy Opener, simply set the stand on a clean countertop. Then, move the red lever into an upright position, place the frame where desirable, and flip the lever down again to lock the suction cup into place. Finally, take a baggie and place each open end of it under each arm of the Opener. It serves as a great solution for conveniently storing a variety of foods such as fruits, vegetables, soups, and mashed potatoes without making a mess in the process.
For people that enjoy cooking but may live alone, the Baggy Opener can provide an essential second set of hands when saving leftovers for later. Many elderly customers consistently express their praise for the simplicity and efficiency of the product given the value it provides their kitchen experience. Anyone looking to get their fridge, freezer, or pantry more organized needs to look no further than the Baggy Opener for the best solution.
More About Davison Inventions
The Baggy Opener is just one of Davison's success stories. The company has aided its clients with conceptualizing, designing, developing, and licensing products for the past 30 years.
Although the typical client project is not sold in stores, Davison's products and its clients' products have sold in more than 1,200 online stores and retailers. The company has also won several design awards for its product designs.
"Davison has a very effective way of presenting new products to our firm," a representative of Koller Enterprises, Inc. said of the company. "They truly understand what is needed when considering a new product. We value the open line of communication that we have with a corporation of their caliber."
For over 30 years, Davison Inventions has helped new and seasoned inventors to transform their ideas from a thought to a finished product. This industry innovation has broken the barrier for our clients, resulting in an industry-leading number of products for sale in both online and brick and mortar stores across the globe. Contact Davison Inventions today or call 800-544-3327 to start bringing your idea to life.
