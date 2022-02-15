MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Witness to Christmas": an enjoyable Christmas tale. "Witness to Christmas" is the creation of published author Dawn Picard, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who worked as the director of Christian education at her church, coordinated artist-in-residence programs in the schools, served on the board of education for the school district, and coordinated the youth symphony program in the area.
Picard shares, "You know the Christmas story, but have you ever thought about those experiencing it firsthand? Hear from the innkeeper, the Christmas star, the lamb at the manger, and Stinky, the camel master, as they recount what they saw that glorious night."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn Picard's new book will delight and entertain as readers witness a miracle.
Picard offers readers an imaginative and inspiring look into the most important event in Christianity.
