MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maximillion Mouse: The Boat Trip": a light-hearted tale of a day in the life of an adventurous mouse. "Maximillion Mouse: The Boat Trip" is the creation of published author Dawn Wheeler, a loving parent, dedicated educator, and nature enthusiast.
Wheeler shares, "Maximillion Mouse is a fun story filled with adventure and imagination. Max experiences new and unusual things in the wilderness where he uses his creative mind to solve problems. This book is full of surprises that will delight children and adults alike."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn Wheeler's new book is a fun-filled journey through nature as Max searches for food.
Readers will be excited to follow along and see what happens when Max's raft floats away and he must find a way home without it.
