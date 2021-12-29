MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Love a Redneck": an engaging tale that spans more than fifty years and explores the peaks and valleys of marriage. "To Love a Redneck" is the creation of published author Dea Renaye.
Renaye shares, "This is a fictional story where boy and girl from very different backgrounds meet and marry, but instead of happily ever after, it follows their struggles and triumphs over fifty years of marriage. The settings are mainly small-town living, logging, and mushroom picking. Writing has given me an opportunity to imagine what might be behind what appearances indicate."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dea Renaye's new book is a charming love story with unexpected twists.
Renaye's flagship novel is filled with realistic scenarios and affable characters that will make readers feel as though they are stepping directly into the lives found within.
Consumers can purchase "To Love a Redneck" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
