MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Blessed Are You Who Believe: More Reflections on Holy Scripture" is the creation of published author, Deacon Stephen A. Olenchock, a Navy veteran and loving husband, father, and grandfather who was ordained into the Order of Deacon in 2004.
Deacon Olenchock writes, "Blessed Are You Who Believe invites you, yet again, to enter on another journey into Holy Scripture. The book presents selected reflections from the Book of Genesis to the Book of Revelation that are written in plain language. Through the insertion of my personal stories, the reader is invited to replace the experiences of this author with the reader's own stories, happy or sad, personal or family-related, as they enter into the world of Holy Scripture. Additionally, there is no order to this book, and the reader may join in the reflections at any point in the book. It is my hope that by reading these reflections, and then by reading the recommended and related references from Holy Scripture that you, the reader, will prayerfully be brought closer to our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Throughout this book, as you read and add your own reflections, always remember that blessed are you who believe."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deacon Stephen A. Olenchock's new book an inspiration collection of writings.
Pairing personal stories and important selections from the Book of Genesis to the Book of Revelation, Deacon Olenchock hopes to inspire readers to reflect upon their own lives and seek a deeper faith in God.
