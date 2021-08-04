MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Price of a Sparrow: Reflections on Holy Scripture III": an enjoyable venture into spiritual reflections with relevant biblical readings. "The Price of a Sparrow: Reflections on Holy Scripture III" is the creation of published author Deacon Stephen A. Olenchock, a Navy veteran and loving husband, father, and grandfather who was ordained into the Order of Deacon in 2004.
Deacon Olenchock shares, "The Price of a Sparrow is the third of three books of reflections on the Holy Scripture, each a stand-alone book whose short chapters can be read randomly. There is no order; just let the Holy Spirit guide you to the chapter that you may need to read at that moment. Multiple references from the Book of Genesis through fourteen chapters of the Old Testament are followed by references to the gospels of the New Testament and sixteen chapters, concluding with the Book of Revelation.
"As in Thank the Holy Spirit and Blessed Are You Who Believe, the reader is invited to enter on an exciting journey into the Holy Scripture. As the reader, place your own lives into the reflections, and make each experience your own. Please be sure to read the referenced passages in the Holy Scripture, because the word of God inspired those texts. The author would be honored if you would then read the plain language reflections that he has put into the book. Understand, inspiration for these reflections came from the Holy Spirit through me, your writer, and are now given to you, the reader.
"Each of us is worth more than the price of a sparrow, yet not one of them falls to the ground without God's knowledge. How much more does God love each one of us!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deacon Stephen A. Olenchock's new book is the third in a series of stand-alone writings produced through the author's spiritual study.
Deacon Olenchock's agreeable approach to biblical teachings is presented again in this encouraging selection of reflections on Holy Scripture.
View a synopsis of "The Price of a Sparrow: Reflections on Holy Scripture III" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Price of a Sparrow: Reflections on Holy Scripture III" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Price of a Sparrow: Reflections on Holy Scripture III," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing