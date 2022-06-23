"Galactic Passages: Requisite Bandits" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dean & Anson Vargo is an engrossing tale that follows the V-357 crew as they struggle to accomplish a mission that will take them towards unfamiliar domains and unexpected encounters.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Galactic Passages: Requisite Bandits": a thrilling exploration into uncharted spaces where the V-357 crew finds themselves in a dilemma that will challenge their strengths and the team itself. "Galactic Passages: Requisite Bandits" is the creation of published author Dean, a full-time firefighter at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and a member of the Minnesota Air National Guard; and Anson Vargo, a junior at Barnum High School who plays music and loves to travel.
Dean & Anson Vargo share, "After destroying the Muudia Portal passage and saving their home worlds, the newly assembled V-357 crew are faced with many dangers from inside and outside their ship. As they search for the true passage home, the crew struggles to sustain their just mission despite becoming the most-wanted criminals in a new dimension.
"Along the way, the science given them before their journey is proven to be faulty. The hope of ever seeing their homes again becomes fractured at a foundational level. Through creativity and friends in unexpected places, the V-357 crew press forward; only because they can't go back.
"Their harrowing journey draws them ever-closer to a mysterious being more powerful than they've ever experienced or imagine!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean & Anson Vargo's new book is an interesting science fiction that takes everyone across galaxies and explores an adventure aboard the V-357 where the crew is set to face a powerful threat.
View a synopsis of "Galactic Passages: Requisite Bandits" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Galactic Passages: Requisite Bandits" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Galactic Passages: Requisite Bandits," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
