MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Imperfect Partners" is a potent review of how the fifty-year business plan of Corporate America has dramatically diminished the landscape of America to the extent that Dean Hitchman emphasizes, "It is a primary duty of our top political leaders to protect the interests of we the people equally to the powerful and privileged."
Hitchman continues, "After much research governing laws instituted, trade policies formulated and institutions created for the express benefit of the multi-national corporations; The author has come to the final conclusion that while America slept, America's political arena dominated by corporate sector influence successfully implemented a strategy to make global trade easier, ensuring power and profits of mega proportions leaving behind what could be described as a waste land of hollowed out factories with weeds taking over worker parking lots. The author has defined this cataclysmic event akin to terrorism caused by inept political attendance and corporate malfeasance of global proportions."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean Hitchman's new book is a thought-provoking look into the plight of the American worker as corporate America exercised operating freedoms to constrain emerging global economies struggling to advance humanitarian issues, worker rights, and a poverty to prosperity environment.
The author shares, "Borrowing from the words of Paul Harvey, the world renown news commentator, Imperfect Partners tells 'the rest of the story', in a way that expresses the experience and view point of a fellow American industrial worker."
