MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dancing with Fireflies" shares the journey of a group of siblings who found adventure in their travels. Whether they were drinking from the wells of Arkansas, skipping along the roads of East Texas, or wandering other lands, this book about love and sacrifice is a page-turner for kids and adults alike.
"Dancing with Fireflies" is the work of published author Deane May Zager, who served as president of the Orange County Data Processing Inc. for thirty years and taught high school for ten years. She is also the author of "The Highest Rung of the Ladder" where she wrote about her adventures of being a woman in the "man's world" of data processing.
Zager shares, "Dancing with Fireflies is a page-turner from the antics of a female Tom Sawyer. Join Deane and her siblings as they drink from Artesian wells in Arkansas, skip along black-top roads in East Texas, and travel the world. It's a Horatio Alger story of sacrificing love, grief to joy, poverty to plenty, and all by the grace of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deane May Zager's new book is reminiscent of the adventures of Tom Sawyer, with the makings of being a modern-day classic for modern-day children looking for adventures within the pages of a book.
View a synopsis of "Dancing with Fireflies" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Dancing with Fireflies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Dancing with Fireflies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
