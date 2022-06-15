"The Insect Choir" from Christian Faith Publishing author Deanna Loomis is a sweet tale based on a cherished memory that finds a young girl learning a new perspective on the sounds of night from a loving father.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Insect Choir": a delightful narrative to share at bedtime. "The Insect Choir" is the creation of published author Deanna Loomis, a devoted wife and mother of four grown children who resides in Michigan.
Loomis shares, "This story, The Insect Choir, is a recount of my own experience as a child. I remember each night going to bed and hearing all this noise outside my bedroom window. It really made me scared. I did not know what the strange noise was. I would pull the covers uptight to my chin and be afraid to move. One night, while my dad was tucking me into bed, I asked him what the noise was. He told me it was all the bugs and insects. Nighttime was their time to come out, and they would sing. All the noise was the bugs singing. That made me happy. After that, I enjoyed lying in bed listening to them. To this day, I love having my bedroom window open at night, and I still lie in bed smiling at the singing of the insects. I lost my dad about twenty-six years ago, and this story is a very fond memory of him, making me feel safe and giving me joy still to this day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanna Loomis's new book is an imaginative and nostalgic tale for parents and young readers to experience together.
Loomis draws from a beloved childhood memory to present readers with a fun and lighthearted bedtime story.
