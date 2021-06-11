MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Daughter's Love": a potent account of the personal wars that the author's mother faced throughout her life and how her deep faith played a huge part in overcoming those bumps in the road. This heartwarming testament is Deanna Moore Edmondson's way to pay tribute to her mother's strength and resilience. "A Daughter's Love" is the creation of published author Deanna Moore Edmondson, a virtuous daughter and a dedicated mother to four children.
Edmondson shares, "A story of strength and my soul connection between me and my mama. It's a story about how I see life through my mother's eyes how it affected me growing up and how coming to terms with her death and her faith in God how that felt strength for me at the end how I witnessed her passing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanna Moore Edmondson's new book is a stirring piece that will surely tug the readers' heartstrings with its relatable narrative. This is a great opus that focuses on the unconditional love of a mother and her great effect on the development of her child.
View a synopsis of "A Daughter's Love" on YouTube.
