MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "MOM, HE COMMUNES WITH GOD: A Mom's Guide to Living Out a Christ-Centered Life with a Special Needs Child": a potent reminder of the importance of keeping Christ in one's life. "MOM, HE COMMUNES WITH GOD: A Mom's Guide to Living Out a Christ-Centered Life with a Special Needs Child" is the creation of published author DeAnna S. McClure, a loving wife and mother who recently became an ordained minister.
McClure shares, "You are a mom with a special needs child, but maybe you are not feeling special, qualified, nor fearless. Mom, there is something stretching inside of you bigger than your womb. It is purpose. Beyond the external affairs of life, doctor visits, blood draws, tests, etc., this must be birthed from the inside out. You may be at a store, scrolling online, or at a seminar wondering, Is this all motherhood and the Christ life has for me? You may even be just plain tired.
"Well, let me be your comrade in your journey to maintain, sustain, and thrive in a Christ-centered life with a special needs child. This book is filled with lessons I learned along the way (most through losses and failures but we will get to that later), wisdom straight from God's Word, and actionable worksheets, and tips to empower you to live out the proven life of Jesus. Now there are tons of books about your child's diagnosis, but this is not one of those books. This book is for you, the special daughter God had in mind in this path of motherhood! Be empowered to walk out this lovely, full life ahead. Will you join me?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DeAnna S. McClure's new book will encourage and empower through thoughtful reflection and constructive guidance.
McClure draws from personal experience and a life of dedicated faith in hopes of reaching and encouraging others in similar circumstances.
