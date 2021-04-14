MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "September Delight: A True Farm Story": this fun and colorfully illustrated profound tale for kids of all ages is an actual experience of first-time published author Deanne Bull. After a series of events, Deanne unexpectedly finds a parakeet on her farm, which she keeps as a pet and named "Delight" with meaning from her deep lesson in love.
Bull shares, "September Delight is a true farm story that was birthed in the beautiful Ozark Mountains of Arkansas. Sometimes things happen that can only be explained as the handiwork of the Divine. It exemplifies the certainty of our Heavenly Father's love for each of us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanne Bull's new book is an excellent reminder for both adults and children that God knows the desires of our heart and He knows what's best for us. All we have to do is to keep our faith in Him and trust in His timing.
First of many, readers can expect another adventure in the author's series of True Farm Stories!
