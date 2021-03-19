MEADVILLE, Pa., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Encourage Yourself, It's Time": a potent handbook filled with inspiring messages that will allow the readers to realize that God is always by their side. "Encourage Yourself, It's Time" is the creation of published author Deatrice F. Bell, a woman who has a heart for parents and is now fulfilling her calling and purpose by speaking and motivating families, couples, and inspiring young adult women that God is the main source of their joy and trust.
Bell writes, "When it looks like all the strength that you had has been diminished and no one thinks of you and your needs, God does. This devotion is to remind you that you are 'more than a conqueror' because you are the winner of your struggles. You are the 'apple of God's eye,' and He sees the loneliness and pain you feel. Only God can turn over what the enemy thought he took from you. You are strong and full of life and life more abundantly. You are beginning to live your life to the point of joy divine, and nothing can change it. As mothers, we put ourselves last in everything we do, but in this devotion 'you can encourage yourself, it's your time.' Your time to smile again, to laugh until it hurts again, to float freely again. Life will not be heavy now that you can spend time in His word and read what God says about the vessel He made you become. You can now lift your head with no pressures because you are the daughter of a King."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deatrice F. Bell's new book will motivate readers of all ages to keep on moving forward no matter how hard their life may seem because God will always be there to gently guide them in their journey.
Through this book, the author wants readers to know that when they feel like no one is there for them, God will let them feel His presence to console them with love and compassion.
