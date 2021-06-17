MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alice and Her Twitching Tail": a motivational children's story about a carefree rabbit who merely relies on signs when making choices until she meets a friend who tells her about God's goodness and realizes that praying to God and listening to Him is her guide to her destination. "Alice and Her Twitching Tail" is the creation of published author Deb Brown, a wonderful writer and Christian who was born and raised in upstate New York.
Brown shares, "Alice has lost her way and learns from Mr. Scruff that going by just the twitch of her tail may not be the wisest choice."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deb Brown's new book is an educational tool that teaches children to pray in times of uncertainty because God helps and never abandons His children.
