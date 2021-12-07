MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rieliegh's Story: Secrets Revealed, Bring Truth, Love, and Hope": a potent tale of faith, second chances, and unexpected blessings. "Rieliegh's Story: Secrets Revealed, Bring Truth, Love, and Hope" is the creation of published author Debbie Bennett, a loving wife of nearly fifty years with two adult sons and six grandchildren.
Bennett shares, "Rieliegh's hidden all the money she could save and leaves everything behind the night of her high school graduation. She ends up in New York City scared, hungry, and alone. To get out of the cold, she meets Betty, the owner of a great bakery who gives her work and a room to keep her off the streets. She wanders into a prestigious art gallery, meeting the owner and given the opportunity of a lifetime—to be her first apprentice. During the first gallery event, she meets a renowned artist who invites her to dinner. She is suddenly caught between her past and the future. She's been trashed all her life, told no one will ever want her. Her self-protection resolves and secrets come face-to-face with the truth. She's wondered if she could ever find love and hope. Her story will astound readers with what she discovers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie Bennett's new book is an enjoyable Christian romance with an appealing cast of characters.
Bennett shares a memorable story of a young woman's determination to make it regardless of what negativity has been hurled along the path.
Consumers can purchase "Rieliegh's Story: Secrets Revealed, Bring Truth, Love, and Hope" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rieliegh's Story: Secrets Revealed, Bring Truth, Love, and Hope," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
