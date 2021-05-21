MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Golden Chickens": a straightforward fable using an ordinary premise to communicate a strong message: God answers prayers. "The Golden Chickens" is the creation of published author Debbie Gann, a family woman who loves children and whose goal is to spread joy, hope, peace, love, happiness, and Jesus into their lives.
Gann shares, "Rancher Sammy owned a family of golden chickens and the hen would lay all colors of eggs to help feed Rancher Sammy's family. Occasionally, she would lay a golden egg but she is afraid that the rancher would eat it. Usually, the golden eggs meant there would be baby golden chicks. Mother Hen prayed, and as always, God answered her prayer big. The family was so happy to see what God had done.
This story will have you smiling and leave you with hope that God is faithful and cares about every area of our lives, even the lives of chickens."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie Gann's new book blends simplicity with profundity as it amuses its readers with its nice story and wonderful illustrations while also teaching them spiritual truths. With prayer as its main theme, readers will learn not just why people should pray but also about God, who delights in listening to their prayers and answering them.
