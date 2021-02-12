MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Flight of Fancy: A Book of Hopes and Dreams for Children of All Ages": a great key to understanding the wonder of fulfilling childhood dreams in one's lifetime. "Flight of Fancy: A Book of Hopes and Dreams for Children of All Ages" is the creation of published author Debbie Sullivan. Sullivan, a mother of three has had a career as a real estate agent, administrative assistant, and best of all stay-at-home mom. She lives with her husband, Lin, in Gadsden, Alabama.
Sullivan shares, "Later in life, Debbie realized she had unfulfilled hopes and dreams God placed in her heart when she was young. She knew God wanted her to share with children of all ages that it's never too late to dream. So she got together with her husband, grown-up children, and oldest grandson to come up with this little book of hopes and dreams.
"It is her desire for children who read it to know God has so much more in store for them than an ordinary life. For grown-ups who read it, she hopes it will bring them back to dreaming again…
"Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever! Amen. (Ephesians 3:20 – 21)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie Sullivan's new book is an inspirational vehicle for children and children-at-heart to discover their potential and fly toward their dreams.
View a synopsis of "Flight of Fancy: A Book of Hopes and Dreams for Children of All Ages" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Flight of Fancy: A Book of Hopes and Dreams for Children of All Ages" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Flight of Fancy: A Book of Hopes and Dreams for Children of All Ages," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
