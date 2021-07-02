MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am Your Friend": a faith-based children's tale. "I Am Your Friend" is the creation of published author Debbie Wagenbach, a beloved daughter, sister, and friend who has returned to Christ. In life, she enjoyed bringing stories to life for children through work as a children's librarian, as well as being a doting aunt to thirty-six "nibblings" and thirty-plus "great-nibblings" as they are affectionately known within the family.
Wagenbach shares, "'Who is the Good Shepherd?' A young child may be curious and ask 'Who is the Good Shepherd' or 'What does he do for us?' With its easy-to-understand words, I Am Your Friend explains to a child how the Good Shepherd will always be your friend now and even when you're 102.
"'I was your friend before you were you.
I'll still be your friend at one hundred and two.'
"The words in this story bring to light how the Good Shepherd (Jesus) is always with us. Though pictures and story is created for children with rhyming words I Am Your Friend is an inspiring book for people of all ages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie Wagenbach's new book is presented in honor of the late author by her loving mother, Bonnie Wagenbach.
With a lyrical story and charming illustrations, readers will enjoy this uplifting tale of God's love.
