MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Abbey's Big Backyard Adventure": a wonderful little book about a child discovering God's creation in her own backyard. "Abbey's Big Backyard Adventure" is the creation of published author Debbie Wright, whose own infectious joy and sense of childlike wonder in the simple things reflects in her work and inspires young readers.
Wright brings young readers right into Abbey's world:
"Abbey went out in her backyard to play,
She couldn't believe what she saw today.
The potato bug was crawling and looked so small,
When she bent down to touch him, he turned into a ball.
The bee was buzzing all through the air,
It was flying all over from here to there."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie Wright's new book is a beautiful reminder for children and parents alike in a technology-distracted era to stop and notice the richness and everyday joys of God's creation right under their noses.
Young readers captivated by little Abbey's adventure will be excited to go out themselves and point out all the many fascinating things that can be found in the natural world, encouraging a greater sense of harmony and respect for all of creation.
