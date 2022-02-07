MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "First Kiss, Last Kiss": a potent tale of young love and the tragedy of war. "First Kiss, Last Kiss" is the creation of published author Deborah D'Antonio, where she is currently working on a sequel to First Kiss, Last Kiss that begins in a supernatural realm. She is also writing a book about her life experiences as a healer for God.
D'Antonio shares, "Teens Jesse and Diane meet in a lively Midwestern American town, and it's love at first sight! They share a time of young love in bloom that is playful and tender, leaving you lighthearted and smiling.
"Realizing that a deep and rare love found its way into each other's hearts, they decide to get married after graduating from university. Plans change when Jesse gets drafted and becomes a combat soldier in Vietnam where he experiences the turbulent traumas of war. Even though an invisible bond remains, their journeys are forever altered through a twist of fate with many surprises along the way.
"First Kiss, Last Kiss spans three generations as they celebrate family and friendships with all its joys, losses, and messy wonderful times while the resiliency of the human spirit shines through it all.
"There is a blending of characters that are witty, enchanting, and uniquely quirky that fit together like pieces in a puzzle that will stay with you long after you read the last page."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah D'Antonio's new book is a compelling mix of personal, spiritual, and historical themes that explores life during the Vietnam era and many years beyond.
D'Antonio invites readers to experience unique time in the world's history as seen through the eyes of two high school sweethearts and those met along the way, reflecting on different relationships and the love that sustains us throughout our lives.
