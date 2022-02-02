MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Learn of Me and Pray": a poignant inspiration in to overcome fear with the help of the Lord's guidance. "Learn of Me and Pray" is the creation of published author Deborah Newton, a writer from Chicago. Now, she is pursuing a master's degree.
Newton shares, "Living a lie every day and showing the world a different child, teen, woman than the one who lived in Grandfather's huge house. Not knowing what the next day would bring and knowing that evil was indeed real. Who would love me and whom could I trust?
"Mommy, the cat is scratching my hand.
"To face life not knowing what TRUTH was and to know that the access was free without knowing is a tragedy of life.
"Never feel trapped or alone again. Know that love is where you greet the opportunity to walk into the outstretched arms of a savior and lover of your soul.
"Learn of Me and Pray."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Newton's new book will give the readers an inspiring read filled with hope and courage from someone who didn't have so much of it until she started to follow God's voice.
