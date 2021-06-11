MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kids' Principles of Life: Little Men of First and Second Grade": a charming story intended both for young readers and their parents who aspire to raise a child with ethics and social responsibility. The story follows a young boy named Jay and how he spends his day. Moreover, the interactive questions placed in each page of this book is undeniably essential for a kid's evaluation towards himself. "Kids' Principles of Life: Little Men of First and Second Grade" is the creation of published author Deborah Pitts, a dedicated wife and mother, a book enthusiast, and a day care manager who frequently volunteers with kids. She was also active in the food industry for nineteen years.
Pitts shares, "This book is to help first and second grade little men understand themselves as an individual little man, also to help the mother and father to be more understanding, giving them a chance to spend more quality time together. It will also encourage the child on how to become a better person in society, and the parents will get a better understanding of how their child thinks about life subjects at an early age."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Pitts's new book is a must-read short narrative that benefits both the parents and their child. The colorful illustrations and reflective text are surely one of the best assets of this publication.
View a synopsis of "Kids' Principles of Life: Little Men of First and Second Grade" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Kids' Principles of Life: Little Men of First and Second Grade" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Kids' Principles of Life: Little Men of First and Second Grade," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing