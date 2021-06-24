MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Secret Passages of the Heart: Debbie's Journal": a creative journaling option. "Secret Passages of the Heart: Debbie's Journal" is the creation of published author Deborah Reed, a loving wife and mother who studied art in college.
Reed shares, "Grief is something that cannot be described or understood at times.
"My father was a quiet but honest man. During his last days, he truly lived for God. When I was grieving during his last days, he truly lived for God. When I was grieving during his last days, God called me to express my sadness through sketches.
"I was uplifted and encouraged through Ecclesiastes 3:1-II while I grieved. Each sketch, inspired by these verses, drew me closer to God. For the following three months, God led my daughter, Tara, and me through a series of passages as well.
"Weeks later, my dear friend Heather Albrecht and my sister Fay Reed encouraged me to turn these sketches into a journal. I pray as you write in this book, that your hearts will also be inspired to truly understand how wonderful God is.
"As we travel through life, each season reflects how we are guided through sadness, joy, happiness, and fear. These emotions allow us to journey through secret passages of the heart while being comforted and healed by God's gentile hands."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Reed's new book is an encouraging journal inspired by Ecclesiastes.
The author pairs original sketches and passages for the readers consideration during journaling sessions.
