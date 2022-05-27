"I Didn't Do It" from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Singleton is a sweet story of a little boy accused of making a mess and the unexpected turn of events that leads to the real culprit.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Didn't Do It": a fun adventure that explores the concept of truth. "I Didn't Do It" is the creation of published author Deborah Singleton, a loving wife and mother who serves her community as a certified nursing assistant.
Singleton shares, "Have you ever been caught up in a situation that someone accused you of doing something you didn't do? That's how Chris feels in this story. When his mother believe he did something, Chris was sad. What do you think Chris will do next? What do you think Chris will find? Who does Chris love to dress up as in the story? Chris will go on an adventure to solve his problem. Will Chris find out the truth, or will he still be in trouble? Can he prove that he was right all along?
"Read the story to find out and go on the adventure with Chris. Help him find the truth to solve his problem. Hope you enjoy the story and help Chris on his adventure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Singleton's new book will entertain and amuse as readers trek along with Chris to hunt down the culprit.
Singleton shares a sweet tale inspired by her beloved children for the entertainment of young readers everywhere.
Consumers can purchase "I Didn't Do It" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
