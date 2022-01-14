MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan.14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ugh-a-Bugga": is an enjoyable children's tale written to aid young readers in learning the phonetic sound for short u. "Ugh-a-Bugga" is the creation of published author Deborah Wienshienk, a retired educator from Pennsylvania who graduated from Slippery Rock State College with a double major in library science and elementary education.
Deborah Wienshienk shares, "Ugh-a-bugga does not like bugs. He is covered with hair, and the bugs keep getting into his hair, so he tries to step on every bug he sees. One day Ugh-a-bugga meets a spider. After learning that spiders are not bugs, they begin spending time together and soon become good friends."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Wienshienk's new book will engage readers' attention from the first page through this enjoyable story and delightful imagery.
Deborah Wienshienk shares a sweet story of friendship that offers readers important lessons about acceptance and helping one another.
