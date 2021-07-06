MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus the Good Shepherd": a fascinating musical piece that introduces Jesus as the good shepherd as written in the Bible. Accompanied by this easy-to-learn song are heartwarming and engaging illustrations perfect for children who are still developing their sensory skills. "Jesus the Good Shepherd" is the creation of published author Debra Chigbu, a mother to two wonderful daughters and a respected educator known for her special talent in singing her curriculum in many creative ways.
Debra Chigbu shares, "This book, Jesus the Good Shepherd, is a songbook. It is about Jesus our Shepherd based on Psalm 23. A shepherd is a person who tends a flock of sheep. He guides the sheep. He makes sure they have plenty to eat and drink. He keeps them from harm, and he watches over them at all times. If you believe in Jesus, then he is your personal shepherd who tends to you and me with patient loving-kindness every day. As children sing the words of this beautiful psalm, Jesus will come to them and fulfill his comforting promises found in God's word. Jesus is God's living word; and he continues to feed, strengthen, satisfy and protect us as a shepherd does his flock. Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever; so, watch the Word of God grow and bare fruit in your children's lives as they plant these word's of God in the garden of their heart. Life does not exist without first planting seed. The seed is what has the miracle life of God in it that starts the process. Whether it is plant, or animal, or people it all reproduces by first planting a seed. And so is the Word of God the seed and when planted in the garden of the hearts of the children as they sing along to this joyful songbook it will activate the life of God within it. Every seed will start growing and automatically come to pass in those who plant and speak God's Word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Chigbu's new book is an entertaining work that can also be used as a tool for children with special needs and children whose first language isn't English. The author believes that music is a language that everyone can understand, hence, she used her God-given talent to lead younger generations towards the knowledge of Jesus.
View a synopsis of "Jesus the Good Shepherd" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Jesus the Good Shepherd" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jesus the Good Shepherd," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
