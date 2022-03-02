MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Rose for Joseph": an exciting journey that will test a couple's dedication to one another. "A Rose for Joseph" is the creation of published author Debra Napuunoa, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has enjoyed extensive traveling.
Napuunoa shares, "Lovely young Rose Harington has moved with her mother after the death of her father to a quaint village where she meets handsome and kind Joseph King. The two form a friendship that eventually leads to their secret wedding, but would they be discovered before Rose becomes of age? Will their love endure their deception? What will happen when Joseph becomes a specially trained navy man and is called away on a deadly, perilous rescue mission? Where will Rose find hope and strength to endure what lies ahead?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Napuunoa's new book will entertain and draw at the heartstrings as readers race to see what future awaits for Rose and Joseph.
Napuunoa offers a heartfelt tale of young love for the enjoyment and entertainment of readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "A Rose for Joseph" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
