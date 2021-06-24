MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tomorrows is Not Promised": a captivating digest of love, hurt, pain, and healing. In this book, each poem and letter has its unique message that empowers the readers to know and realize that every single day of their life is a gift from God. "Tomorrow is Not Promised" is the creation of published author Debra Owens, a child of God who has worked with the public which she used as a tool to spread the gospel. She loves the Lord and strongly believes that holy living is a way of life.
Owens writes, "'Tomorrow Is Not Promised' is a book filled with eye-opening revelations.
"A collection of inspirational poems and letters to encourage the discouraged, give hope to the hopeless, and to remind people everywhere that God still loves us despite our sins.
"This book is a reflection of its title by empowering us to know, each day is a gift from God. It shows us how to love, live, trust, and depend on God. Each poem and letter has its unique message. It is written for this day and time to offer real-life solutions.
"'Tomorrow Is Not Promised' is also filled with love, hurt, pain, healing, and so much more. It reveals the power and effects of God's Word and His promises by informing us of the fact that; we need God's Word and we can trust Him to be true to His Word. This book tells us that Jesus is still the answer for the world today and the many problems we are facing. 'Tomorrow Is Not Promised' lets us know God wants to show us all a better way of living by having faith in Him.
"This book shows us how to have faith and not fear. It shares with us that God has always loved man and He has always had a plan for all of mankind. We will find that God's ways are not always our ways, but it's always the best way.
"This book lets us know God invested a lot of time and patience in man and we should appreciate the investment.
"'Tomorrow Is Not Promised' lets us know, life isn't over until God says it's over, and while we have life, we have hope in Christ. We must use the time we have to get our lives together by getting right with God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Owens's new book is a reflection of God's love to everyone.
Through this book, the author clearly shows the fatherly love of God and reminds the readers that they always can find love, healing, and restoration through His only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ.
