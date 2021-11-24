MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Legacy of Faith: A Journey of Discovering God's Plan in My Life": an inspiring story of recovery and God's grace. "Legacy of Faith: A Journey of Discovering God's Plan in My Life" is the creation of published author Dee Domino, a loving matriarch who hopes to encourage others to break the cycle of drug and alcohol abuse. She obtained a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in biblical theology and puts these degrees to use through chaplaincy for incarcerated individuals.
Domino shares, "Dee recalls growing up in a family where faith was a mandatory requirement. She describes how that foundation helped to shape her beliefs today. Her story goes from childhood to adulthood and the challenges she faced trying to figure out how God played a role in her life. After tragically losing two younger sisters—one to sickness, and the other to murder—in addition to experiencing sexual and physical abuse, she made the decision to surrender her life to Christ and return to the church. She believed God had more in store for her life. She shares how she broke away from painfully broken relationships, a lifestyle of partying, and how she broke free from the addictive use of cigarettes, alcohol, and drugs. She shares how her life was transformed by her faith, and the lessons she learned along her journey. She also shares how her life is enriched by new relationships within the church, and how it inspires her spiritual growth. She encourages her readers to try faith. Her mission is to inspire her family and others to take a leap of faith. Her deepest prayer is that those who are seeking will experience the power of God, receive his forgiveness with the promises of seeing her in eternity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dee Domino's new book is a moving example of the power of faith on the road to recovery.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging and inspiring others who may be seeking a path to healing.
