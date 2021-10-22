MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reach for the Taut Rope": a fascinating autobiographical expedition that offers readers a unique look into a unique life. "Reach for the Taut Rope" is the creation of published author Delbert Martin, a loving husband who carries associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees in civil engineering. Martin has lived in Cairo, Egypt, Amman, Jordan, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. He worked and lived away from family for four out of six years in the war zones of Iraq and Afghanistan.
Martin shares, "Skipp heard the squeak and strain of the taut rope as it pulled on the pier holding the forty-foot schooner wobbling in the Santa Cruz Harbor. He had just finished sanding a ten-foot section of wooden rail, and he was dipping the hog's hair brush into the varnish when he heard the sound of a young woman's voice calling his name.
"He had dreamed about meeting a beautiful woman in such a place. 'So you live on a boat,' she said. 'Oh, we have got to see that.'
"Varnish doesn't pine, so he kept his brush moving along the boat rail. Something in her voice reminded him of his Missouri farm girl cousins.
"'Open the hatch, go on down, and look around if you want,' he told her. 'Let me get the lid on this varnish and clean the brush, and then we can talk.'
"This story began with his audacious mother, a hard-drinking Arkansas farm girl. She fled her second marriage, and she took Skipp with her to Kentucky. Skipp and Lola's story emerge as they travel throughout the Midwest United States, and he changed from a Missouri farm boy to a 'surfer- wannabe' on the Florida east coast.
"Conflicted, the surfer man-child traveled between the east and west coasts, unsettled, looking for the right reasons to stay. Unbeknownst to him, both he and his mother were pursued by the Hound of heaven, and it wasn't until he acted upon his Bible reading that he made the connection that would lead him to the kingdom that could not be shaken."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Delbert Martin's new book is an enjoyable memoir with humor, faith, and unexpected adventure.
Martin's life story is one of unexpected calling and adventure as presented within this articulate and personal narrative.
Consumers can purchase "Reach for the Taut Rope" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Reach for the Taut Rope," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing