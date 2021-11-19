MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Face Your Fears": a powerfully encouraging and vibrant children's tale. "Face Your Fears" is the creation of published author Delisa T Frye, a native of Hinesville, Georgia, with a background in working with children, broadcast journalism, political science, and biblical teaching.
Frye shares, "Facing your fears.
"How many of us have heard, I'm scared of the dark, or something is gonna get me? These are the first signs that your child has been introduced to fear. I can recall watching scary movies as a child and scared to go to bed. What I learned is, if at a young age one learns how to handle this common emotion, one won't be adults scared of sleeping with the lights off.
"Facing your fears deals with recognizing that you are afraid and to begin to deal with them by loving ourselves, addressing our fears, and seeking God for wisdom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Delisa T Frye's new book is an encouraging message for young readers about the importance of being themselves.
Frye's empowering message is written in a way that young readers can embrace and take to heart.
