MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am Royalty": a powerful discussion of key biblical points. "I Am Royalty" is the creation of published author Della Porter, a loving mother of two and grandmother to one. She is the founder of a feeding ministry called Back to Basic.
Porter shares, "I Am Royalty is a breathtaking walk into the kingdom that God promised that we could have here on earth. A collection of Bible studies walking you into the unconditional love of our Father in heaven. This walk into the kingdom will leave you refreshed, rejuvenated, and reconnected back into the arms of our Almighty Father."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Della Porter's new book is an inspiring discussion of ways in which one can grow in their faith.
View a synopsis of "I Am Royalty" on YouTube.
