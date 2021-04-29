MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Blood of Jesus As Our Healer": an intriguing examination of human sin and heavenly forgiveness. "The Blood of Jesus As Our Healer" is the creation of published author, Delray Shudark, M.A., a devoted husband, father, and Christian.
Shudark shares, "What happens when you are standing there as a nonbeliever and then you take one step, but in the process of taking that next step you gave your heart to the Lord. What happened to you? What have you totally received? What changes in your blood system? Your thought process, nerves, bones, strength, etc. The blood of Jesus as our healer starts to walk you through the process of understanding; we all know that there is a whole lot more you have accepted into your life than what you have activated. Understanding your makeup up and who you are. The word spoken by God and the breath of life, the elements of your makeup that came from God. The reason Jesus had to be sent to heal and help us activate our all. Special guidance for the children of God, opening the total package of heavenly blessings that removes us from our sinful nature, the awakening of grace that you didn't know, the closer relationship movement that you now have because you choose to operate and activate the Lord's provision in and over your life for family generations through your decision to believe in God and his son Jesus sent to you. What can take away your sins? Nothing but the blood of Jesus, one has to go through Jesus to get to the Father, How do you go through Jesus and he goes through you and lives inside you? I'll try to help you in the process of reading and receiving by sharing what the Lord deposited in me while attending Minnesota Graduate School of Theology."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Delray Shudark's new book offers readers a unique perspective on the dynamic between humankind and God's forgiveness.
Originally written as a thesis, Shudark opted to publish this work in hopes of inspiring and encouraging Christians everywhere.
