MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Nobody Is Somebody: The Fight: A Powerful Testimony and a Power Transformation": a potent story of finding strength in faith and rebuilding after suffering with addiction. "Nobody Is Somebody: The Fight: A Powerful Testimony and a Power Transformation" is the creation of published author Demetrius Hughes.

Hughes shares, "Nobody Is Somebody: The Fight talks about how I was in jail, how I was in my addiction, and how I was homeless.

"The book has a powerful impact to addicts who are suffering. It carries a powerful message to them, for it tells the story of a powerful transformation, when I came to the Potter's House and was transformed.

"People on Facebook are reaching out to me because of my book. It has a powerful transformation story to tell.

"You may go to atlantamission.org to look for stories of transformation. You may search for my story. Look for Demetrius's story there—it has a powerful testimony."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Demetrius Hughes's new book will encourage and inspire through an open discussion of the damage one experiences when turning from God and falling into a life of addiction.

Hughes shares a powerful testament to the strength gained through active faith in the face of active addiction.

Consumers can purchase "Nobody Is Somebody: The Fight: A Powerful Testimony and a Power Transformation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Nobody Is Somebody: The Fight: A Powerful Testimony and a Power Transformation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

