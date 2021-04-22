MEADVILLE, Pa., Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God and a Cup of Coffee": a great source of enlightenment that stirs the minds and hearts of many as it carries words one would want to hear in different phases of their lives. "God and a Cup of Coffee" is the creation of published author Denese Teel-Sorna, a writer with a gift in music and teaching. She co-pastored a church for eighteen years where she taught, led praise and worship, led a ministry for the needy, and helped develop a Christian school and day care. The tragedies in her life were turned to testimonies that helped others find their way and self-worth through Christ.
Teel-Sorna shares, "In this devotional, the Holy Spirit inspires us to praise, helps us to voice our petitions, and provokes us to think deeper and move into a closer walk with God.
"There is no greater joy and peace than to begin each day communing with our Heavenly Father, praising Him for His great mercies and love toward us, and listening to the gentle, teaching voice of His Holy Spirit.
"There is an inspiration, a truth, a challenge to carry us through each day armed for whatever may come, confident in our place in Christ and clothed in victory.
"This book of 'thought provokers' won't be for everyone. If you have grown comfortable in the place that you are in and don't really want the Holy Spirit to disturb or challenge you, you won't want to wade into these deep waters.
"Come on in. The water's fine. The water of the Holy Spirit will cleanse, restore, invigorate, and strengthen you.
"If we pull away from allowing the Holy Spirit to speak into every corner of our hearts, this in itself should be the most disturbing 'thought provoker' of all.
"Shake me, stir me, challenge me, lift me, and cause my spirit to hunger for more of You. Lord, remove me from apathy and a man-pleasing spirit and set me on fire with love for You. Let me experience Your strong arms and loving voice so I might know Your security and deep abiding love. I ask this in Jesus's precious name."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denese Teel-Sorna's new book is a potent year-long companion for every Christian as each page carries a daily message from the Scriptures and important nuggets that will help them navigate life through the days.
